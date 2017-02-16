Boca Raton charter teacher accused of kissing students

Brian Kornbluth, 28, is a teacher at Somerset Academy at 333 SW 4th Ave. The school's principal told police that Kornbluth had made "unusual requests" to have certain students moved into into his class, a police report says. A video from a surveillance camera in his empty classroom taken at 7:25 a.m. Feb. 9 showed Kornbluth briefly kissing a student on the lips, the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.