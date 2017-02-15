Arrests spark change in Palm Beach Co...

Arrests spark change in Palm Beach County's drug abuse treatment industry

Palm Beach County's crackdown on abusive practices in drug addiction treatment facilities has rippled through the industry five months after police began taking groups of people into custody. Investigators working as part of the county's Sober Homes Task Force have arrested 15 people on allegations including fraud, drug paraphernalia and taking kickbacks.

