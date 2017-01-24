Woman accused of neglect after child, 9, found in filth, investigators say

A Boca Raton woman is accused of child neglect after her daughter, who was found in a garbage-strewn car with her hands and bare feet covered in dirt, told a Broward deputy she had not showered in a week. When the 9-year-old girl was found with Julie Anne Beers, the child also told the deputy she had only eaten a can of SpaghettiOs that day and had not been to school for a few days, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest report.

