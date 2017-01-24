Woman accused of neglect after child, 9, found in filth, investigators say
A Boca Raton woman is accused of child neglect after her daughter, who was found in a garbage-strewn car with her hands and bare feet covered in dirt, told a Broward deputy she had not showered in a week. When the 9-year-old girl was found with Julie Anne Beers, the child also told the deputy she had only eaten a can of SpaghettiOs that day and had not been to school for a few days, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,386
|Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma...
|5 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Associate of defeated Broward Sheriff's candida... (Sep '08)
|Sat
|CIA Blacklane Op
|26
|2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06)
|Jan 20
|Telmah
|3
|Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Just Another Pilot
|4
|Public defender to file more challenges against... (Apr '09)
|Jan 18
|Ann Kvaskia
|16
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC