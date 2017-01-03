US has OK to study bringing Bahamas sand to FL beaches
A potential solution to a troublesome sand shortage off Southeast Florida is tucked away in a massive water resources funding bill President Barack Obama signed into law last month. The 2016 Water Resources Development Act authorizes the Army Corps of Engineers to study the potential of using foreign sand, such as from the Bahamas, to widen shorelines and protect coasts from hurricanes like the ones that lashed the Big Bend and northeastern Florida last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Junior
|28
|Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07)
|Dec 28
|Chris
|9
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Go Blue Forever
|54
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC