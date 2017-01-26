Trump to sign executive order moving ...

Trump to sign executive order moving federal funds for construction of border wall: New York Times

Profile view of Donald J Trump, presidential candidate, at the Boca Raton, FL Rally on March 13th, 2016 President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Wednesday diverting federal funds to be used in building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, the New York Times is reporting. On Tuesday night, Trump hinted at Wednesday's announcement by tweeting, "Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow.

