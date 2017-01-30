tronc, Inc. Reports Updated 2016 Full...

tronc, Inc. Reports Updated 2016 Full Year Guidance and Announces 2017 Full Year Guidance

Monday Jan 30

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2017 -- tronc, Inc. today announced updated full year 2016 guidance for the year ended December 25, 2016, subject to the completion of the year-end audit. The information included above is expected to be presented by the Company at the Noble Capital Markets' Thirteenth Annual Investor Conference on Monday, January 30th at 10:30am Eastern Standard Time in Boca Raton, Florida.

