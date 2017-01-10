Trial begins for Deerfield teen accused in fatal Boca crash

A jury as early as Wednesday could begin deliberating the case of a 16-year-old charged as an adult on vehicular homicide and other charges in the Nov. 1, 2015 death of a 47-year-old mother of two in a Boca Raton wreck. The trial for Wesley Brown began in a Palm Beach County courtroom Tuesday, where prosecutors and defense attorneys presented two different scenarios for jurors of what happened the night Brown plowed a stolen convertible Ford Mustang into Wendy Harris-Aceves' Honda pilot as he and a passenger fled from Boca Raton Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.