Teen faces trial for 2015 collision that killed a Boca Raton woman
Wesley Brown sits during a pretrial hearing at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach on Thursday, Jan.5, 2017. Brown is accused of stealing a car and killing a woman when he crashed into her while fleeing from police in Boca Raton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|DMuRRAY
|56
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|11 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,383
|Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton
|Mon
|yehuda
|3
|Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15)
|Jan 6
|Anonymous
|6
|Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Jan 5
|Musikologist
|4
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Junior
|28
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC