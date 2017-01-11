Teen driver tells jury he took hands off wheel and fainted before deadly Boca crash

Wesley Brown, 16, stands in court Monday next to his attorney, Public Defender Carey Haughwout, during jury selection in his trial on charges concerning a 2015 crash that killed a Boca Raton woman. Wesley Brown, 16, stands in court Monday next to his attorney, Public Defender Carey Haughwout, during jury selection in his trial on charges concerning a 2015 crash that killed a Boca Raton woman.

