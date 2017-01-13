Teen driver in fatal Boca Raton colli...

Teen driver in fatal Boca Raton collision gets mistrial

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Police say Wesley Brown, now 16, in 2015 sped away from them in a stolen Ford Mustang before causing a collision that killed a Boca Raton woman. Police say Wesley Brown, now 16, in 2015 sped away from them in a stolen Ford Mustang before causing a collision that killed a Boca Raton woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Wed YO VINNIE 1,384
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Tue DMuRRAY 56
News Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton Jan 9 yehuda 3
Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15) Jan 6 Anonymous 6
Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15) Jan 5 Musikologist 4
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) Dec 29 Junior 28
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,284 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC