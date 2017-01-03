Talisim purchase comes full circle for Boca man
Jeff Mandel was able to buy his 12-year-old twins, Tyler and Sophia, their talisim from the same man, Steven Yaroslawitz , that sold his parents his talis in 1983. The Zion Talis store, now in Fort Lauderdale, was located in New York City back in 1983.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Junior
|28
|Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07)
|Dec 28
|Chris
|9
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Go Blue Forever
|54
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC