Students, workers affected by Muslim-country ban urged to 'stay put'
Demonstrators stand outside Tom Bradley International Terminal during a protest by airport service workers from United Service Workers West union Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Los Angeles International Airport. The vigil is in support of travelers affected by the executive order restricting travel from seven primarily Muslim countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,390
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|juliedobro
|57
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|Jan 27
|Spotsnj1
|53
|Review: Dixie Cycle (Jun '09)
|Jan 26
|owner Dixie Cycle
|14
|Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma...
|Jan 24
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Associate of defeated Broward Sheriff's candida... (Sep '08)
|Jan 21
|CIA Blacklane Op
|26
|2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06)
|Jan 20
|Telmah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC