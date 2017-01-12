Sparcle Pittman, Really Her Name, Jai...

Sparcle Pittman, Really Her Name, Jailed In Boca

Before we get to the charges, we must be clear: we have no idea whether officers sang "Sweetest Taboo" by the 80s singer "Sade" - pronounced "Shardae" - as Sparcle was taken into custody. Now for the charges for the Miami resident: fraud - possessing, displaying a blank, forged or stolen drivers license or ID; fraud - using or possessing the identification of another person without consent; and fraud - swindle, obtain property under $20,000.

