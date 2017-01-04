Six names sent to Gov. Scott to fill ...

Six names sent to Gov. Scott to fill PBC Judge Moses Baker's seat

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

A federal prosecutor, an assistant state attorney, a county magistrate and two civil litigators are among those who will be considered to replace retiring Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Moses Baker. After a day of interviews on Tuesday, the Palm Beach County judicial nominating commission sent the names of six attorneys to Gov. Rick Scott for consideration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15) 1 hr Musikologist 4
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) Dec 29 Junior 28
News Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07) Dec 28 Chris 9
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Dec 28 Go Blue Forever 54
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Dec 27 Porrch Honkey 1,381
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Dec 26 delray dude 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,700

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC