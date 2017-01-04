Six names sent to Gov. Scott to fill PBC Judge Moses Baker's seat
A federal prosecutor, an assistant state attorney, a county magistrate and two civil litigators are among those who will be considered to replace retiring Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Moses Baker. After a day of interviews on Tuesday, the Palm Beach County judicial nominating commission sent the names of six attorneys to Gov. Rick Scott for consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Musikologist
|4
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Junior
|28
|Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07)
|Dec 28
|Chris
|9
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Go Blue Forever
|54
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC