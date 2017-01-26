Signup Opens for RVIA 'Leadership Conference'

Registration is open for Recreation Vehicle Industry Association members planning to attend the association's RV Leadership Conference taking place March 1-3 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Fla., according to a report on RVIA Today Express . Formerly known as the annual meeting, the new event is a members-only forum for RV industry leaders looking for expanded and impactful networking and educational opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.