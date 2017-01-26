Signup Opens for RVIA 'Leadership Con...

Signup Opens for RVIA 'Leadership Conference'

Registration is open for Recreation Vehicle Industry Association members planning to attend the association's RV Leadership Conference taking place March 1-3 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Fla., according to a report on RVIA Today Express . Formerly known as the annual meeting, the new event is a members-only forum for RV industry leaders looking for expanded and impactful networking and educational opportunities.

