Shoppers targeted in Boca Raton after assaults in Plantation, Dania,...

35 min ago

A teenager accused of participating in the pepper-spray assault and carjacking of a 73-year-old woman who had arrived home after shopping at a Publix store in Plantation was in a Broward County jail Tuesday. The arrest Monday came as police agencies in cities in Broward and Palm Beach counties, most recently in Boca Raton, said they were investigating robberies or burglaries at shopping center parking lots where mostly women were targeted.

