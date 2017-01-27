See 800 illuminated lanterns at first Chinese Lantern Festival west of Boca
Eight-hundred vibrantly decorated Chinese lanterns will illuminate Sunset Cove Amphitheater west of Boca Raton next month for the first Chinese Lantern Festival. Aside from a display of lanterns, the festival will also include live Kung Fu action and interactive coaching sessions, folk artists creating clay portraits, paintings and handmade items using palm weaving and embroidery and children's rides, among other attractions.
