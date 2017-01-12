Sean McDermott Agrees to Buffalo Bills Head Coaching Position

As fans have anticipated for the last 24 hours, defensive coordinator Sean McDermott has accepted the position of head coach of the Buffalo Bills . Ironically, the deal was done down in Boca Raton, FL, presumably because it is easier to convince people they want to coach in the tundra of upstate New York while they aren't actually standing in the tundra of upstate New York.

