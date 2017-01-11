Popular Italian ice cream chain to open first U.S. location in Boca Raton
La Gelateria della Musica is known in Italy for strange and popular ice cream concoctions like Bread, Butter & Jam, Bud Light-flavored and Chocolate Bacon. For a while, you couldn't find anything like it outside Italy.
