PJ Library program growing in Palm Be...

PJ Library program growing in Palm Beach County

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Jewish Journal

Stacey Blass of Delray Beach, reads a PJ Library Hanukkah book to her son Eli, 2. PJ Library currently delivers free Jewish-themed books each month to more than 1,400 children in the Greater Palm Beaches - and more than 1,800 children in southern Palm Beach County -from six months to eight years old. Courtesy Stacey Blass of Delray Beach, reads a PJ Library Hanukkah book to her son Eli, 2. PJ Library currently delivers free Jewish-themed books each month to more than 1,400 children in the Greater Palm Beaches - and more than 1,800 children in southern Palm Beach County -from six months to eight years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Sat Ina S 55
Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15) Fri Anonymous 6
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Jan 5 YO VINNIE 1,382
Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15) Jan 5 Musikologist 4
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) Dec 29 Junior 28
News Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07) Dec 28 Chris 9
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,772 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,128

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC