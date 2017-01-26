Pen pal connects Boca woman to Holocaust

Pen pal connects Boca woman to Holocaust

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: WPTV Local News

Friday marks the end of one earth's darkest chapters. 72 years ago the Soviet army liberated Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 20 hr YO VINNIE 1,389
News Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09) Jan 27 Spotsnj1 53
Review: Dixie Cycle (Jun '09) Jan 26 owner Dixie Cycle 14
News Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma... Jan 24 Cops are degenerates 1
News Associate of defeated Broward Sheriff's candida... (Sep '08) Jan 21 CIA Blacklane Op 26
News 2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06) Jan 20 Telmah 3
Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15) Jan 19 Just Another Pilot 4
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC