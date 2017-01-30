PBSO: Man robs, batters ex-girlfriend at her job
A Pompano Beach man is facing weapons, burglary and assault and battery charges after deputies say he robbed his ex-girlfriend at her Boca Raton job. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to Island Lakes Community in Boca Raton on January 10, 2017 to investigate an armed robbery.
