Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at NobleCON13
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. , a Phase 3 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer, today announced that Mark Guerin, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at NobleCON13, Noble Capital Markets' 13th annual small cap and emerging growth investor conference being held at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Florida. A recording of the presentation will be available on Onconova's website or via this link approximately one hour after the live event.
