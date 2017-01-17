NEWS Coveris' Masse focuses on unified culture among brands

Coveris Holdings Corp. won a top award for its flexible packaging for roasted nuts sold at the United Kingdom Waitrose stores. Much of the past three years has been spent on creating a common culture and business approach at Coveris Holdings Corp. With a lot of that work now finished at the plastic packaging company, Coveris is looking to take a more external approach to focus more on customers and push for higher earnings.

