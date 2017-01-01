New year, new book club: Boca library...

New year, new book club: Boca library launches new literature groups

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

Three new book clubs are coming to the Boca Raton Public Library this year for fans of young adult novels, classic literature and contemporary fiction. Beginning in January, the library will launch three new monthly book clubs at the downtown branch, at 400 NW 2nd Ave. For fans of the young adult literature genre, the Young Adult Book Club will convene and discuss New York Times bestseller "Eleanor and Park" by Rainbow Rowell on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 7-8 p.m. On Thursday, March 16, members will discuss "A Court of Thorns and Roses," an action-fantasy novel by Sarah J. Maas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Sat Yaboi 1
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) Dec 29 Junior 28
News Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07) Dec 28 Chris 9
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Dec 28 Go Blue Forever 54
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Dec 27 Porrch Honkey 1,381
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Dec 26 delray dude 1
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Dec 24 blink 14
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 02 at 2:35AM EST

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,533,758

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC