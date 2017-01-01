New year, new book club: Boca library launches new literature groups
Three new book clubs are coming to the Boca Raton Public Library this year for fans of young adult novels, classic literature and contemporary fiction. Beginning in January, the library will launch three new monthly book clubs at the downtown branch, at 400 NW 2nd Ave. For fans of the young adult literature genre, the Young Adult Book Club will convene and discuss New York Times bestseller "Eleanor and Park" by Rainbow Rowell on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 7-8 p.m. On Thursday, March 16, members will discuss "A Court of Thorns and Roses," an action-fantasy novel by Sarah J. Maas.
