New Emergency Alert System For Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County has launched AlertPBC, the county's new emergency alert and notification system. Through AlertPBC, residents and visitor of Palm Beach County can opt-in to receive emergency notifications via phone call, text message, and/or email based on locations of their choice.
