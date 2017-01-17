New Charge for Driver After Hit-and-R...

New Charge for Driver After Hit-and-Run Victim Dies

A man accused of fleeing the scene after running over a bicyclist in Fort Lauderdale is facing a more serious charge after the victim died, police said. Four days after being struck in the hit and run, 19-year-old Alkiva Douglas was barely alive at Broward Health North Thursday, remaining on life support only so his organs can be donated.

