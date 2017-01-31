Motorcyclist, 20, thrown off bike in fatal Boca Raton crash
A 20-year-old Delray Beach man died Monday afternoon after he was thrown off his motorcycle and hit a tree, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of West Palmetto Park Road, the sheriff's office said.
