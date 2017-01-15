Memorial celebration to be held for M...

Memorial celebration to be held for Miami civil rights activist and community leader

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

Civil rights pioneer Harry T. Moore and his wife Harriette, are shown in this undated file photo released by the attorney general's office in Orlando on Monday, Aug. 15, 2005. 'South of the South,' a book about Jewish activists in Miami's civil-rights movement from 1945 to 1960, written by Raymond Mohl with Matilda "Bobbi" Graff and Shirley Zoloth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 4 hr YO VINNIE 1,387
News Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09) 8 hr Spotsnj1 53
Review: Dixie Cycle (Jun '09) Thu owner Dixie Cycle 14
News Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma... Jan 24 Cops are degenerates 1
News Associate of defeated Broward Sheriff's candida... (Sep '08) Jan 21 CIA Blacklane Op 26
News 2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06) Jan 20 Telmah 3
Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15) Jan 19 Just Another Pilot 4
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC