Memorial celebration to be held for Miami civil rights activist and community leader
Civil rights pioneer Harry T. Moore and his wife Harriette, are shown in this undated file photo released by the attorney general's office in Orlando on Monday, Aug. 15, 2005. 'South of the South,' a book about Jewish activists in Miami's civil-rights movement from 1945 to 1960, written by Raymond Mohl with Matilda "Bobbi" Graff and Shirley Zoloth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,387
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Spotsnj1
|53
|Review: Dixie Cycle (Jun '09)
|Thu
|owner Dixie Cycle
|14
|Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma...
|Jan 24
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Associate of defeated Broward Sheriff's candida... (Sep '08)
|Jan 21
|CIA Blacklane Op
|26
|2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06)
|Jan 20
|Telmah
|3
|Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Just Another Pilot
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC