Memorial celebration to be held for Miami civil rights activist and community leader

Civil rights pioneer Harry T. Moore and his wife Harriette, are shown in this undated file photo released by the attorney general's office in Orlando on Monday, Aug. 15, 2005. 'South of the South,' a book about Jewish activists in Miami's civil-rights movement from 1945 to 1960, written by Raymond Mohl with Matilda "Bobbi" Graff and Shirley Zoloth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.