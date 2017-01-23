Matinas BioPharma to Present at Noble...

Matinas BioPharma to Present at Noble Capital Markets' Thirteenth Annual Investor Conference

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative anti-infectives for orphan indications, announced today that Jerome D. Jabbour , Co-founder and President will present at NobleCon13, the Noble Capital Markets' Thirteenth Annual Investor Conference, on January 30, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET in Boca Raton, FL. During his presentation, Mr. Jabbour will provide a corporate and clinical update, and will discuss Matinas' Phase 2 clinical program of its lead antifungal product candidate, MAT2203 , an orally administered, lipid-crystal nano-particle formulation of broad spectrum fungicidal agent amphotericin B, and its plans to advance into a pivotal, registration program.

