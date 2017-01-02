Marisa Millstein Charged With DUI On New Year's Day
Congratulations to Marisa Millstein of Kingsbridge Street in Boca Raton. Unless the Palm Beach County Jail reporting system is backed up, Millstein is the first DUI arrest in Boca Raton for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Junior
|28
|Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07)
|Dec 28
|Chris
|9
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Go Blue Forever
|54
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC