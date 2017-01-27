Man Shot In West Boca, Detectives Ask For Help
Detectives are investigating a shooting in the 22700 block of Tradewind Road run unincorporated Boca Raton around 1:54am. A male was shot in the torso area by unknown shooter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|Spotsnj1
|53
|Review: Dixie Cycle (Jun '09)
|23 hr
|owner Dixie Cycle
|14
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jan 24
|YO VINNIE
|1,386
|Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma...
|Jan 24
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Associate of defeated Broward Sheriff's candida... (Sep '08)
|Jan 21
|CIA Blacklane Op
|26
|2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06)
|Jan 20
|Telmah
|3
|Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Just Another Pilot
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC