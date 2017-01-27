Man Shot In West Boca, Detectives Ask...

Man Shot In West Boca, Detectives Ask For Help

Detectives are investigating a shooting in the 22700 block of Tradewind Road run unincorporated Boca Raton around 1:54am. A male was shot in the torso area by unknown shooter.

