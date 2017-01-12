Man Of Action
Jerry Benson, 66, James Madison University's provost, talks to School of Nursing administration and staff at a meeting Thursday morning in the College of Health and Behavioral Studies building. Benson is retiring after working at JMU for 37 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jan 11
|YO VINNIE
|1,384
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|DMuRRAY
|56
|Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton
|Jan 9
|yehuda
|3
|Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15)
|Jan 6
|Anonymous
|6
|Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Jan 5
|Musikologist
|4
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Junior
|28
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC