Man behind Satanic display at Boca pa...

Man behind Satanic display at Boca park starts planning for next holiday season

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

On Dec. 6, three men in black masks and robes stepped out of a U-Haul pickup and removed the pentagram display from Boca Raton's Sanborn Square. On Dec. 6, three men in black masks and robes stepped out of a U-Haul pickup and removed the pentagram display from Boca Raton's Sanborn Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 5 hr YO VINNIE 1,383
News Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton 23 hr yehuda 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jan 7 Ina S 55
Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15) Jan 6 Anonymous 6
Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15) Jan 5 Musikologist 4
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) Dec 29 Junior 28
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,959 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,378

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC