Khatchig Mouradian to Speak in Boca on Syrian Armenian Plight

Dr Khatchig Mouradian will present an illustrated lecture entitled "Resistance, Refuge, and Return: The Challenges Facing Syrian Armenians," on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., at St. David Armenian Church, 2300 Yamato Rd., Boca Raton, FL. The program will be co-sponsored by St. David Church and the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.