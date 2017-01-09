Jewish community to commemorate MLK Day

Jewish community to commemorate MLK Day

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Jewish Journal

Fron left, Ayanna Griffin, Brooke Siegal, Jamiya Bryant, Zane Bellbroch and David Radvany-Roth hold up images of Martin Luther King, Jr. during last year's MLK, Jr. Day Holiday celebration organized by Boca Raton's Congregation B'nai Israel and Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church at the church in Boca Raton. This year's event is on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Sat Ina S 55
Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15) Fri Anonymous 6
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Jan 5 YO VINNIE 1,382
Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15) Jan 5 Musikologist 4
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) Dec 29 Junior 28
News Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07) Dec 28 Chris 9
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,772 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,127

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC