Jewish community to commemorate MLK Day
Fron left, Ayanna Griffin, Brooke Siegal, Jamiya Bryant, Zane Bellbroch and David Radvany-Roth hold up images of Martin Luther King, Jr. during last year's MLK, Jr. Day Holiday celebration organized by Boca Raton's Congregation B'nai Israel and Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church at the church in Boca Raton. This year's event is on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Ina S
|55
|Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|6
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jan 5
|YO VINNIE
|1,382
|Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Jan 5
|Musikologist
|4
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Junior
|28
|Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07)
|Dec 28
|Chris
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC