Jan McArt's New Play Readings Series Presents the Long Reunion
Florida playwright Jack Gilhooley 's new play 'THE LONG REUNION' tells the story of Daisy, Billy and Jimmy, who attend their high school reunions over the course of 65 years, sharing magic moments, laughter, grievances and more than a little animosity. It will be given a Staged Reading for one night only, as part of the award-winning ' Jan McArt 's New Play Readings' series, at 7:30 PM on Monday, January 23rd, 2017, in Lynn University's Wold Performing Arts Center, Boca Raton, FL.
