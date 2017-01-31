James Meek Facing DUI Charge Following Arrest By Boca Raton Police
James L. Meek is out of jail following his arrest on two charges by Boca Raton Police. Meek, of Town Lakes Drive, is facing a DUI charge and a fraud charge for allegedly possessing or displaying a "blank, forged, or stolen drivers license or ID."
