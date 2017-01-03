How Putin engineered Russia's return to superpower status
"They are a smaller country. They are a weaker country. Their economy doesn't produce anything that anybody wants to buy, except oil and gas and arms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|DMuRRAY
|56
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|21 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,383
|Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton
|Mon
|yehuda
|3
|Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15)
|Jan 6
|Anonymous
|6
|Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Jan 5
|Musikologist
|4
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Junior
|28
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC