Here's when The Fresh Market is opening at Boca's new Park Place plaza

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Fresh Market is opening the doors of its latest Boca Raton location on Wednesday, Jan. 11, with several deals for its first customers. The gourmet supermarket is opening the 20,000-square-foot location at the recently-opened Park Place plaza , a development on Military Trail between Yamato and Clint Moore roads.

