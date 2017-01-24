Heat Biologics to Present at NobleCon13
Heat Biologics, Inc. , a leader in the development of immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer, announced that Jeff Wolf, Heat's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the NobleCon13 - Noble Capital Markets' Thirteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The link to the live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed on Heat's corporate website at http://ir.heatbio.com/events-presentations .
