Glasgow expert to offer Florida keys to ending gang problems
A SCOTTISH gangs expert is to speak with some of America's most violent offenders to help tackle its problems with youth crime. Professor Ross Deuchar will quiz Florida gang members and violent offenders about their moral code and what might make them turn their backs on crime.
