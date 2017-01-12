Former West Palm mayor candidate file...

Former West Palm mayor candidate files last-minute bid for Boca mayoral race

16 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Alfred "Al" Zucaro, a former West Palm Beach mayoral candidate turned Boca Raton civic activist, filed last-minute for the Boca mayoral race against Susan Haynie. According to an email from Zucaro, who runs the blog BocaWatch , he filed to run at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the final day in the qualifying period for the March 14 municipal election.

Boca Raton, FL

