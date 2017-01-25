Football recruiting: Kentucky Wildcat...

Football recruiting: Kentucky Wildcats offer players around Palm...

Oxbridge Academy's Antavious Lane was one of numerous Palm Beach County players who picked up an offer from Kentucky this week. The Wildcats offered Boca Raton 2018 defensive lineman Dante Lang and 2019 athlete Shelley Singletary, Bobcats coach Eric Davis told the Post on Wednesday.

