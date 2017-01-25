Football recruiting: Kentucky Wildcats offer players around Palm...
Oxbridge Academy's Antavious Lane was one of numerous Palm Beach County players who picked up an offer from Kentucky this week. The Wildcats offered Boca Raton 2018 defensive lineman Dante Lang and 2019 athlete Shelley Singletary, Bobcats coach Eric Davis told the Post on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|43 min
|Spotsnj1
|53
|Review: Dixie Cycle (Jun '09)
|20 hr
|owner Dixie Cycle
|14
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jan 24
|YO VINNIE
|1,386
|Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma...
|Jan 24
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Associate of defeated Broward Sheriff's candida... (Sep '08)
|Jan 21
|CIA Blacklane Op
|26
|2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06)
|Jan 20
|Telmah
|3
|Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Just Another Pilot
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC