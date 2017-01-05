Florida League of Cities, Police Chiefs Association Hail Governor's ...

Leaders for the Florida League of Cities and Florida Police Chiefs Association today embraced Governor Rick Scott's call for $5.8 million to create a special unit dedicated to fighting terrorism in Florida. League of Cities President Susan Haynie, who is mayor of Boca Raton, and Florida Police Chiefs Association President Albert "Butch" Arenal, police chief of Coconut Creek, said the counterterrorism squad would help protect Floridians by effectively coordinating law enforcement resources across Florida.

