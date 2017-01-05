Florida League of Cities, Police Chie...

Florida League of Cities, Police Chiefs Association Hail Governor's ...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Capital Soup

Leaders for the Florida League of Cities and Florida Police Chiefs Association today embraced Governor Rick Scott's call for $5.8 million to create a special unit dedicated to fighting terrorism in Florida. League of Cities President Susan Haynie, who is mayor of Boca Raton, and Florida Police Chiefs Association President Albert "Butch" Arenal, police chief of Coconut Creek, said the counterterrorism squad would help protect Floridians by effectively coordinating law enforcement resources across Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 2 hr YO VINNIE 1,383
News Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton 20 hr yehuda 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Sat Ina S 55
Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15) Jan 6 Anonymous 6
Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15) Jan 5 Musikologist 4
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) Dec 29 Junior 28
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 10 at 3:00PM EST

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,155 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,769

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC