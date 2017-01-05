Florida League of Cities, Police Chiefs Association Hail Governor's ...
Leaders for the Florida League of Cities and Florida Police Chiefs Association today embraced Governor Rick Scott's call for $5.8 million to create a special unit dedicated to fighting terrorism in Florida. League of Cities President Susan Haynie, who is mayor of Boca Raton, and Florida Police Chiefs Association President Albert "Butch" Arenal, police chief of Coconut Creek, said the counterterrorism squad would help protect Floridians by effectively coordinating law enforcement resources across Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,383
|Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton
|20 hr
|yehuda
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Ina S
|55
|Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15)
|Jan 6
|Anonymous
|6
|Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Jan 5
|Musikologist
|4
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Junior
|28
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC