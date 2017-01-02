Five headline-grabbing stories out of Boca Raton in 2016
From a sex abuse scandal in the schoolhouse to satan at a city park, Boca Raton certainly grabbed a couple of headlines in 2016. Not all of the top five stories out of Boca Raton were controversial, like a high-profile hire at Boca Raton-based Florida Atlantic University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Junior
|28
|Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07)
|Dec 28
|Chris
|9
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Go Blue Forever
|54
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC