FAU To Present Valentine's Day Concert

21 min ago

The Department of Music in Florida Atlantic University's Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters will present the Valentine's Day Concert "From the Swing Era with Love" on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. , in the University Theatre, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting www.fauevents.com , by calling 1-800-564-9539 , or at the Box Office in the Student Union on FAU's Boca Raton campus.

