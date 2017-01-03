Exceptional 3D debuts consumer Glasses-Free 3D ?ellusion tablet at CES Show

Exceptional 3D, Inc. the world's largest provider of Glasses-Free 3D products today announced the debut of their Glasses-Free 3D tablet ellusion which can convert any stereo 3D video or movie to be play back and viewed in Glasses-Free 3D on their Android tablet. ?We are very excited about our new Android ellusion tablet said Dr. Mohamed Mekky, CTO & head of product development, as in addition to being able to use the tablet for all everyday traditional 2D functions, i.e. checking e-mails or surfing the web, ellusion allows users to also stream 3D videos & movies and watch them without the use of 3D glasses,".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.