Elmay Oliveira Internatonal Violin Competition Announces...

The Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition announces that eight young and talented violinists-Brian Kwan Yeung Choi, Sirena Huang, Ari Isaacman-Beck, Alina Ming Kobialka, Quanshuai Li, Elly Suh, Chiharu Taki, and Hannah Tarley-will advance to the Semi Finals Round II of the inaugural competition. The EOIVC's Semi-Finals Round II takes place at the Wold Performing Arts Center on the Campus of Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL, on Monday, January 30 and Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on both days.

