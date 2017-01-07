Elections spur record turnout - at South Florida's lifelong learning programs
Elaine M. Wallace, D.O., M.Sc., M.Sc., M.Sc. of Nova Southeastern University conducts a lifelong learning program at the Coconut Creek City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Johnny
|55
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|19 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,382
|Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|4
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Junior
|28
|Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07)
|Dec 28
|Chris
|9
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC